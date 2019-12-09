Letters

Exploitation of workers

more-in

As someone who has worked in the steel industry for nearly four decades, I can say with confidence that contract labourers invariably get the wrong end of the stick.

I remember that in 1994, Rourkela steel plant regularised the services of nearly 4,000 contract labourers, pursuant to a Supreme Court order. At that time, I thought this verdict would be a trendsetter Nothing of the sort has happened. The Contract Labour (Regulation and Abolition) Act expressly prohibits the engagement of contract labour in certain kinds of jobs. Yet, this is being done with impunity by corporates, who find it easy to neutralise the state, and earn more profits and share a part of the profits with the state itself!

That 90% of India’s labour force is in the informal sector is a sad commentary on the state of affairs in the country (Op-Ed page, “The neglected foot soldiers of a liberalised economy,” Dec. 5).

A.R. Ramanarayanan,

Chennai

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2019 1:49:20 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/exploitation-of-workers/article30240288.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY