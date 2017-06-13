Letters

Expensive way out

Populist interventions such as farm loan waivers are very serious and expose rural and agricultural lending institutions to considerable risk (“Maharashtra capitulates to grant farm loan waiver”, June 12). A striking example is Thailand where the populist Thaksin government announced a debt moratorium for small farmers in 2001 that seriously affected the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). More than two million farmers owing over $1.7 billion — a third of BAAC’s portfolio — enrolled in the programme. As a result, BAAC’s loan write-off rate jumped from 3% in 2001 to 12% in 2002, and its reserves for bad debt rose to 21% of its loan portfolio, according to Christen and Pearce, 2005.

Another recent case occurred in India in February 2008 when the government announced a comprehensive loan waiver for small farmers. Preliminary data indicate that approximately 369,000 farmers benefited from debt forgiveness. One of the immediate impacts was a steep drop in recovery rates. Moreover, it negatively affected the overall credit culture: a recent survey showed that one out of every four respondents wants to wait for another loan waiver.

K.M.K. Murthy,

Secunderabad

Printable version | Apr 6, 2020 2:43:50 PM

