Eroding federalism

Governors who have been appointed by the National Democratic Alliance government appear to be engrossed in throwing a spanner in the works of State governments, especially those ruled by non-BJP governments. Moreover, some of their actions may be akin to subverting democratic processes, as seen in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The latest to join the league seems to be the Kerala Governor, who has taken exception to the unanimous resolution passed by the Kerala Assembly against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the subsequent case filed by Kerala in the Supreme Court. He has vitiated the atmosphere by airing his views and attacking the Chief Minister on this count. Dignity and decency are lacking in his conduct and he is beginning to sound more like the representative of the ruling party at the Centre than a person holding an august constitutional office.

Different parties ruling at the Centre — and this includes the Congress — have misused the Office of Governor in the past, especially to further their political interests. Governors have outlived their utility and have turned into a threat to the spirit of federalism.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala