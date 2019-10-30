U.S. President Donald Trump’s contemptuous remark that al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” will only give a new push to the Islamic State to refurbish its puritanical ideology. According to the survey by the Pew Research Center after 9/11, the number of Americans who believe that military force can reduce the risk of terrorism dropped sharply from 42% to 32%. The IS is a hydra-headed monster. It is unlikely that the death of a single leader will diminish the basic ideology of the terror organisation which is not dependent on any particular leader for survival. The U.S. should not commit the strategic blunder of withdrawing its forces from northern Syria as it will only weaken the anti-IS fight (Editorial, “Death of a terrorist”, October 29).

Kangayam R. Narasimhan,

Chennai

The U.S. and other global powers must not be lulled into a false sense of complacency. The IS may go all out to carry out a spectacular attack, somehow and somewhere in retaliation. All it takes to achieve that objective is a lone terrorist. Terrorism has to be eliminated in all its forms and manifestations if the world is to be made a safer place. However, one may take exception to the simile President Trump has used to describe al-Baghdadi’s end.

J. Akshobhya,

Mysuru

Ideally, the IS chief should have been captured alive and tried for heinous crimes against humanity. The successful U.S.-led raid points to the need for the big powers to join forces to eliminate the scourge of mindless terrorism.

Meghana A.,

Shell Cove, NSW, Australia

The U.S. may be taking complete pride in its operation, but the circumstances that may lead to the genesis of such monsters have not been obliterated yet. By sidelining the Syrian Kurds and withdrawing U.S. troops from the conflict zones, the situation on the ground could deteriorate. It has the potential to trigger another global security threat. The U.S. and the other global powers cannot abjure from their moral duty to end what they started. You cannot create a problem and then claim adulation for executing piecemeal solutions.

Y. Meena,

Hyderabad