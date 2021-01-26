Letters

Elephant set on fire

The diabolical act of miscreants setting fire to an elephant in the Nilgiris is most heart-rending; more horrendous than the cracker-ridden food-ball or electric fence killing of pachyderms. Punishment needs to be commensurate with the level of cruelty and, therefore, rigorous imprisonment with compounding of sentences for various offences. It also brings to the fore why Forest Department officials do not tag the elephants that frequent human habitation with Radio-frequency identification and track them. Another important point is the forest area demarcation on how much deviation/reduction has occurred from the original.

 

A.V. Narayanan,

Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu

