Electoral bonds issue

Parliament is convened mainly to discuss thoroughly issues of national interest and not for passage of Bills requiring its approval alone. It is not in the fitness of things for Speaker of Lok Sabha to snub a parliamentarian raising the electoral bonds issue. Is it difficult for the government to answer whether or not once the proposal to issue such bonds was made, both the RBI and the Election Commission expressed reservations, and whether the PMO’s office effected certain changes before going ahead,. It is also not proper for a Union Cabinet Minister to claim that the donations are out of honest taxpayers’ money. On the contrary, they have opened the doors for unaccounted money to be used with impunity for election purposes, which is questionable by any standard. It is also strange that IT officials, who are otherwise knocking at the doors of many for tax evasion, are keeping mum on this matter.

K. Ramalingam,

Chennai

