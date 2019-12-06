India’s GDP growth has slipped to 4 5% in the second quarter of FY20, lowest since 2012-13.A sword of Damocles is hanging over the Indian economy. This perilous condition clearly shows that tougher times are waiting ahead. Demonetisation, hasty implementation of GST, non performing assets, sluggish consumer demand, leaden-footed manufacturing sector have played significant roles in economic slowdown. Unemployment has hit a 45-year high. The Prime Minister’s sky-high promises to galvanise the economy and create employment are proving a pipe dream. If such situation continues, it will escalate the crisis more.

Barsha Bose,

Kolkata