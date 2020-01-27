Noticing a few construction labourers working at his residence eating poha (flattened rice), BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya presumed them to be Bangladeshis (“Vijayvargiya’s ‘food habit’ remark stirs a Twitter storm,” Jan. 25). No doubt illegal immigrants have to be packed off, but coming to wrong conclusions on wrong premises is the height of stupidity. Right from younger days, I have been fond of poha and have it regularly. I am now afraid I may have to give up the habit, lest I be caught by Mr. Vijayvargiya and forced to leave the country in the name of CAA-NPR!

P.G. Menon,

Chennai