Drones to tackle locusts

Prescribing a thumb rule to delegitimise the use of drones for spraying chemicals could be counterproductive (“Crop dusting with drones is illegal, says Centre,” Feb. 1). Instead, decisions should be taken on a case-to-case basis, depending on factors like the scale and magnitude of the menace and the lack of availability of effective alternative solutions. Very recently, to combat the invasion of locusts, ultra high-tech drones were used over large tracts in Sri Ganganagar District of Rajasthan, which wiped out about six lakh insects at one go. Every other measure had fallen flat and failed to put a check on their rapidly expanding geographical coverage.

Dr. Anupam Bhargava,

Udaipur, Rajasthan

