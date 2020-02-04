Drones to tackle locusts

Prescribing a thumb rule to delegitimise the use of drones for spraying chemicals could be counterproductive (“Crop dusting with drones is illegal, says Centre,” Feb. 1). Instead, decisions should be taken on a case-to-case basis, depending on factors like the scale and magnitude of the menace and the lack of availability of effective alternative solutions. Very recently, to combat the invasion of locusts, ultra high-tech drones were used over large tracts in Sri Ganganagar District of Rajasthan, which wiped out about six lakh insects at one go. Every other measure had fallen flat and failed to put a check on their rapidly expanding geographical coverage.
Dr. Anupam Bhargava,
Udaipur, Rajasthan
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.