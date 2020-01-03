Dream 2020 shattered

The dream of former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam that India should become a superpower by 2020 stands shattered now due to the wrong policies of the ruling dispensation like demonetisation, the haphazard manner in which the GST was implemented and the mounting NPAs in public sector banks that have brought an unprecedented economic slowdown in the country. Added to this, the agrarian distress, steep downward trend in industrial growth and manufacturing sector leading to severe unemployment problems have caused an economic havoc in the country. The downslide in the GDP and the uptrend in inflation have left the country in chaos and confusion. Moves of the government like the CAA and the NRC have caused national unrest and protests by the people from all walks of life who have accused the government of dividing the country in the name of religion and blatantly violating the constitutional provisions and tearing the democratic and secular fabric of the nation.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai