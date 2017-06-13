Instead of focussing on eradicating poverty and promoting peace in these tense times and when there is farmer unrest in some parts of India and rights violations in Kashmir, it is disturbing that BJP President Amit Shah has chosen to make a distasteful comment about the Father of Nation, who showed the world that non-violence is an absolutely powerful weapon. I think that rather than give the Mahatma labels, we need to recognise him as the leader who was able to defeat the British, lead us to Independence, and all this in a non-violent way. Has Mr. Shah forgotten this?
Anamika Bahuguna,
Dehradun
