The government’s analysis on illegal immigrants is not misplaced. People have indeed sneaked in through India’s porous borders with countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. However, their numbers are not enormous enough to justify a nationwide NRC, which seems to have been designed with the same logic as demonetisation — to weed out a few corrupt elements, put to inconvenience the whole population. This can lead to unintended consequences, just like in the case of demonetisation. Rather than spending huge amounts on such a disruptive exercise, the government should take measures to prevent illegal immigration in the future by investing on steps like better border protection, technological surveillance and agreements with neighbouring countries.

Balajee Sumant Chemote,

Ranchi

It is to be noted that all deaths and injuries have occurred in BJP-ruled States. One should investigate if the police got carried away and, in order to impress their masters, did what they did. The Prime Minister, while launching his party’s Delhi election campaign, once again labelled large sections of the people as ‘urban naxals’. It is an insult to all thinking and literate Indians. There are several video clips of violence that was unleashed by the police. The tech-savvy government should verify and make known to the people as to what actually happened and hold those responsible for the violence and deaths.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru