Disorder in the House

There have been grievances that public personalities who become Rajya Sabha MPs have poor attendance in the House and rarely speak on issues (“Sachin out for duck in House”, December 22). But when they do speak, no one listens. Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden speech should have been welcomed in the House. Disrupting proceedings in Parliament has become a regular feature. When people are advised to increase their productivity, shouldn’t the same rule apply to our parliamentarians?

R. Krishnamachary,

Chennai

The disruption exposes the kind of respect that our parliamentarians have for sports and sportspersons. Partypersons can disapprove of the government and its leaders and policies, but Tendulkar should have been allowed to complete what he had to say as he seldom attends Parliament and it is even rarer for him to be given time to make a speech. Adjournments are a drain on the national exchequer. It’s time to enact a law to penalise members for disrupting proceedings.

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru