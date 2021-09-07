Disease spread

07 September 2021 00:50 IST

According to World Health Organization reports — also backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases — 60% of emerging infectious diseases have a zoonotic origin, posing a grave threat to human health across the world. This will continue as long as the human race does not discard its apathy towards nature. Deforestation, leading to imbalances in our natural ecosystem, is driving animals out of their habitats, which could be resulting in the spillover of diseases.

Dr. Biju C. Mathew,

Advertising

Advertising

Thiruvananthapuram