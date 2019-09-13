Dialogue with Pakistan

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s call to both India and Pakistan to sort out their differences through dialogue reveals his anxiety over the escalating tensions (Front page, “Sit down and talk, UN chief Guterres tells India and Pak.,” Sept. 12 ). India has always made its stand clear on all issues of conflict with Pakistan and has been steadfast in its determination to resist attempts at third-party intervention. The onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive climate for talks but its provocations across the LoC, unwillingness to rein in terror outfits and its needless intervention in matters concerning Jammu and Kashmir have queered the pitch. India has always wanted peace but when the other side is spoiling for a fight, the prospects of dialogue are bleak.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru