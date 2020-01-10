Dialling down tensions

Fortunately, better counsel has prevailed and U.S. has backed away from escalating the conflict (Front page, “Trump backs away from further conflict after Iran hits U.S. troops,” Jan. 9). The truth behind the diametrically opposite claims of “minimal damage” by U.S. and “80 American terrorists” having been killed by Iran may or may not be known immediately. But, the world has heaved a sigh of relief that a disastrous war has been averted. As it has taken the revenge for the assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Tehran should desist from issuing further threats. It would be in the best interests of the volatile region for Iran to make peace with the U.S. As President Donald Trump has called upon the other signatories of the earlier nuclear accord to work for a new deal, Iran should also come forward to negotiate a fresh accord.

Kosaraju Chandramouli,

Hyderabad