Dhaka to Delhi

The Prime Minister of Bangladesh has highlighted the roots of India-Bangladesh camaraderie and emphasised the necessity for regional cooperation to combat social impoverishment (“Friendship is a flowing river”, April 7). Her inspiring words impart momentum to the growing closeness between India and Bangladesh. However, accelerated progress of the relationship is handicapped by certain intractable political issues. River water resource-sharing and security issues such as illegal migration, porous borders, counterfeit currency notes and cattle smuggling challenge its potential. None of these can be resolved unilaterally or bilaterally. The border States have to be taken on board. Strategic geopolitics is yet another aspect in which New Delhi and Dhaka have not been able to find common ground. The ‘orbiting obsession’ of countries in South Asia along a Chinese ellipse jeopardises the balance of power in the region. The growth of investment, trade, commerce and the vision of regional prosperity that the Prime Minister has articulated will require an amicable resolution of these issues.

Bibhuti Das,

New Delhi

Bangladesh has never truly reciprocated India’s friendly gestures. Hence, West Bengal is justified in not letting the Teesta issue slip away. Dealing the humanitarian hand beyond a limit will have severe repercussions. The Bengal coast has a significant share in India’s regional trade. Myanmar’s Rohingya issue may also compel India to watch its borders more closely. Amidst all these equations, it is troubling that India is surrounded by cynical neighbours. A dispassionate look will show that Bangladesh’s responses to India’s moves on the enclaves and the Ganga water treaty are lukewarm. It is also moving towards China. Apart from ‘neighbourhood first’, the policy of ‘India first’ should be asserted during Sheikh Hasina’s visit.

Shivam Dwivedi,

Lucknow