Deteriorating ties

The accusations of Pakistan being a sponsor of terrorism have increased of late (“Unseemly spat”, Dec. 28). Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case gives Pakistan an opportunity to project itself of being innocent and a victim of counterterrorism. The humanitarian drama in Islamabad was perhaps done to augment this belief. Undoubtedly, rejecting India’s demand of a family reunion would have affected Pakistan’s case adversely in the International Court of Justice.

Shivam Koushal,

Jammu

The media in both India and Pakistan is needlessly giving too much attention to what is an ordinary event. All that the Indian media wanted to do was pick holes in the treatment of Jadhav’s family. In Indian jails too, metallic ornaments like the mangalsutra are removed. So, what is the fuss about? The electronic media is only further spoiling Mr. Jadhav’s chances of being let off.

T. Anand Raj,

Chennai

Pakistan has stooped to a new low by confiscating the shoes worn by Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and sending them for forensic tests (“Shoes of Jadhav’s wife sent for tests”, Dec. 28). Pakistan’s claim that the shoes were confiscated on the grounds of security is hilarious. Its intimidating tactics have been exposed, and New Delhi would do well to convey its displeasure over the Jadhav incident through diplomatic channels.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

Considering the thorny relationship between India and Pakistan, instead of getting agitated over the treatment to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family, India should have taken solace in the fact that Pakistan allowed his family to meet him. While I agree that the family’s visit should have been handled better by Pakistan, India’s quick reaction was to nitpick rather than be content that a reunion was arranged. It was indeed a “humanitarian gesture” by Pakistan to allow citizens of a nation with which is has a complicated relationship to visit a prisoner on their soil. Pakistan has scored some brownie points by responding to its neighbour’s request; India has come out of this episode as the complaining one.

R. Prabhu Raj,

Bengaluru