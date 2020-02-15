Designer, writer, activist

Letters

In the sudden and shocking death of Wendell Rodricks, the fashion world, and Goa in particular, has lost an outstanding personality. His many talents included acting and writing. Rodricks was a prolific writer and contributed to journals on travel, art and food, especially Goan cuisine. He wrote regular columns on issues of social concern and the environment. The very affable and extremely outspoken Wendell was also very environmentally conscious and cared for the greenery in Goa. He was also an advocate for eco-friendly fashion. His very premature departure has left a deep void which may never be filled.

Aires Rodrigues,

Ribandar, Goa

 

Feb 15, 2020

