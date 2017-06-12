Describing the Mahatma

At a time when the nation faces challenges of an unprecedented nature, BJP President Amit Shah’s description of Mahatma Gandhi as a ‘chatur bania’ is not only in very poor taste but also disappointing. There is no doubt that the remark has been made in order to win over certain segments of the population ahead of the Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh early next year. On its part, for the Congress party to raise a hue and cry over Mr. Shah’s comment is ludicrous given that it abandoned the Mahatma’s ideals a long time ago (“Cong. demands apology for Shah’s ‘chatur Bania’ remark”, June 11). The Prime Minister would do well to advise Mr. Shah to refrain from making such insensitive remarks as they only hurt the sentiments of a majority of citizens who still hold the Mahatma and his ideals in high esteem due to their timeless relevance.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

Mr. Shah’s remark is part of a well-planned campaign. The way the government is functioning reveals a plan to defame our national leaders. The recent ban on sale of cattle at animal markets also reveals a narrow mindset. Is Mr. Shah trying to question the freedom struggle and the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi? If so, why didn’t the founder leaders of the right wing come forward to liberate India in another way that was not Gandhian?

B. Prabha,

Chilakkoor, Varkala, Kerala