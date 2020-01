Demolition of illegal structures alone is no solution since these buildings would not have come up had those responsible for implementing rules not turned a blind eye to violations by builders. The active connivance of the builder-bureaucrat lobby is integral to the construction of such high rises. Those who ultimately buy these apartments end up paying a heavy price for no fault of theirs (“Two more Maradu towers brought down with precision,” Jan. 13) .

P. Prasand Thampy,

Thiruvalla, Kerala