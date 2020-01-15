Demolition and beyond

Most certainly, the law of the land has to be followed. But do we realise how resources (which are continually depleting) are being wasted? Can we not come up with a model wherein illegal buildings can be put to better use instead of literally being bombed to dust? So much of energy wasted. Such a loss of resources, and so much pollution.
We certainly need to rethink laws and penalties (Inside pages, “Maradu demolition decision a painful duty: SC” and “Dust from debris leaves neighbours breathless”, both January 14).
Purva Mhatre,
Mumbai
