The fact that a factory was functioning in a residential construction only shows how much our bureaucracy is steeped in corruption (Front page, “43 dead, 16 injured in major Delhi fire”, Dec. 9). The law is clear that no industry can be allowed to function in a purely residential locality as it amounts to a public nuisance. Converting a residential building into a factory by itself is an offence. The structural arrangements are very different for a factory building. Extra safeguards like fire extinguishers with periodical maintenance are essential. It is illogical that the local government authorities were oblivious to such functioning; their palms were perhaps satisfactorily greased. All the conniving officials of the various departments must be booked and criminally prosecuted. Otherwise, this incident will soon be forgotten, paving the way for future tragedies.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu

 

 

