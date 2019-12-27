Defusing the tensions

There is a lot of confusion around the Central government’s proposed National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Though the leaders who matter in the polity have denied there being any plan to take forward these plans, few people trust these statements. The country-wide agitations against these laws and plans might have led the Central government to step back temporarily, but it would be naive to believe that these ideas and plans have been shelved totally. In this atmosphere of mistrust, even the counting of ordinary residents under the NPR would be enough to heighten tensions again. Some States have declared that they will not cooperate in the undertaking of these exercises even though it would be constitutionally untenable. Instead, the Central government should shelve these ideas and plans in total.

Dr. D.V.G.Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Andhra Pradesh

For quite some time now, there have been a stream of arguments on the CAA-NRC exercise — within Parliament, in the print and electronic media and on social media circles across the country. The opening up of another probable flashpoint called the National Population Register will only add fuel to the fire, causing more confusion. The ruling party has reportedly directed all its MPs to visit and explain to their constituents the rationale behind the CAA-NRC. However, given the limitations of this method, much may not be achieved. For the sake of clarity, credibility and uniformity, it would be better if the Central government issues advertisements in the media across the country spelling out the laws and plans in unambiguous detail and providing answers, with examples, to every possible question. This will go a long way in removing apprehensions.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

The faux pas on the Assam NRC had the government err in haste over its subsequent and contradictory narrative on the NPR-NRC. It must be said that the government counted on this miasma to look for electoral leverage in the upcoming Assembly elections. Assam, however, has long been vehement over the primacy of the Assamese ethos in any political prescription. The net result is a nationwide reaction, with each section interpreting the same page to its own understanding. The feverish attempts at translation by every stakeholder can be toned down, if not be subdued, only when the Supreme Court gives its ruling on the CAA. We have seen how a simple referendum over Brexit has tied up a nation with four centuries of vintage democracy in knots for three long years.

R. Narayanan,

Navi Mumbai