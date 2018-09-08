more-in

It is gratifying that the inaugural India-U.S. ‘2+2’ Ministerial Dialogue went without a hitch and paved the way for the inking of the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement between the two nations (“India signs landmark defence pact with the U.S.” September 7). One hopes that the issues and irritants with regard to India importing oil from Iran will in no way affect the landmark pact. The call to Pakistan to end terror strikes should not end up as a ritualistic one.

C.G. Kuriakose,

Kothamangalam, Kerala

More than the significance of the pact, what stood out was “women power”. The picture said it all. The image of two women Ministers being a part and parcel of important agreements with a leading world power spoke volumes about the capabilities of women in handling high profile jobs. It is an inspiring and promising moment.

Nirmala Narayanan,

Bengaluru