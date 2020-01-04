Defecting to return

One tends to agree with the observations by former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi that defector MLAs, who leave their parties high and dry and throw in their lot with other parties, should cop a ban of at least six years before they are allowed to contest elections again. (Editorial page, “Where defection is a mere detour for an MLA,” Jan. 3). The ugly spectacle in Karnataka, which witnessed the resignation of as many as 17 MLAs, that led to the collapse of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government in the State is a case in point where their disqualification by the Speaker did not cost them much as the court allowed them to re-contest elections. Eleven of them are now back as MLAs after they contested on a BJP ticket and won from the constituencies which they had represented earlier and are in contention for Cabinet berths as well. A six-year ban from contesting elections may serve as a deterrent to such unprincipled politicians whose sole aim is to further their careers by opting for greener pastures, caring a fig for party loyalty or for ideology.

C.V. Aravind,

Bengaluru