Deaths on Siachen

It is unfortunate that two Army soldiers were killed in an avalanche in Siachen recently. Both Pakistan and India have kept a vigil on Siachen to prevent infiltration. The cost in terms of money and men every year is high. Day after day, our soldiers are facing the world’s most hostile terrain in trying to defend a vague border. The time has come for a sensible and reasonable truce on Siachen, just like the recently opened Kartapur corridor. It should be possible to negotiate a settlement with Pakistan in making Siachen a demilitarised zone, saving money and human lives. It should also be possible to maintain surveillance through remote sensing satellites. This is the right time to open a dialogue with Pakistan on Siachen for a permanent solution.

D.B.N. Murthy,

Bengaluru

The BJP’s surreptitious nocturnal drama to snatch power is unethical, but does that make the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance a legitimate entity to assume power? (Editorial page, “A political turning point or a pause?”, Nov. 30) Did the people vote for a non-BJP government led by the Shiv Sena? One cannot gloss over the fact that Uddhav Thackeray is a usurper who jumped ship and beseeched the support of his sworn political adversaries to occupy the Chief Minister’s chair.

If the failed political experiments in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are any sign, any attempt by Opposition parties to stitch opportunistic alliances seems doomed not only to face a premature collapse but also end up strengthening the BJP. Incongruous partnerships have low longevity because different parties have different territories to defend and disparate constituencies and vote banks to appease. In defending their political base, parties prefer to say goodbye to enemies-turned-friends rather than face the risk of jeopardising their future existence. The BJP must be secretly rejoicing over the formation of the ‘Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi’ which is likely to collapse sooner than later.

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram