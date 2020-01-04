Deaths in Kota

The deaths of infants in Rajasthan’s Kota is been the matter of great concern. That more than 100 infants have died in a period of less than a week is a great jerk not only for the parents but also for entire country. This is similar to the Gorakhpur deaths in 2017, where many children died after oxygen supply ran out. The Ashok Gehlot government has claimed that deaths are due to reasons like winter and premature birth. Such irresponsible statements are truly condemnable. The Congress government must initiate an inquiry and bring normalcy. Congress leaders must handle the Kota issue first, before joining the anti-CAA protesters.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur