Dealing with Trump

Despite India having made it clear to the Americans that third-party mediation is not welcome when it comes to resolving the Kashmir issue, it is odd that President Donald Trump has again offered assistance. Mr. Trump, who claims to be a skilful negotiator and deal-maker because of his business experience, seems to mistakenly believe that the same skills can be put to use while solving intractable issues between sovereign countries (Front page, “Trump: Kashmir situation complicated by religion,” August 22). His negotiations with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have gone nowhere in yielding a result. For an American President, Mr. Trump betrays a rather simple world view and limited historical perspective. This is evidenced by his viewing of India-Pakistan tensions solely through the prism of religion. With the kind of understanding Mr. Trump has of Kashmir and India-Pakistan relations in general, if Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that the former can be of help, he is sadly mistaken.

M.P. Muralidharan,

Bengaluru

 

 

