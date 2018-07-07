Curbing rumours

The issue of misuse of social media is linked to empowerment without teaching people how to utilise this power (Editorial, “Passing the buck”, July 6). The wave of lynchings across the country is a pointer to how this social media revolution can harm society greatly if it goes out of control. There is a large portion of the Indian population, both rural and urban, which still believes that whatever appears on social media is cent per cent truth. Widespread awareness campaigns about social media may be old-fashioned but are the only solution to this problem. The government’s warning to WhatsApp in is akin to blaming road conditions for mistakes committed by the driver.
Kiran Babasaheb Ransing,
New Delhi
