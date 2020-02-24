Cultivating traffic discipline

24 February 2020 00:05 IST

With reference to the editorial “Asleep at the wheel” (Feb. 22), the blame should also go to the crowded traffic and congested roads. Even traffic police is failing to inculcate road discipline in the public. There are no proper qualified tests while issuing driving licences. Most drivers are not aware of the traffic rules, and many drive with poor eyesight, wiht some being addicted to drinking and other disorders. No one follows lane discipline. It is common to see bikes and autos obstructing and intruding the driving paths of cars. Traffic regulators should properly paint or mark the lanes, so that right side lanes are allocated for the movement of cars and speed vehicles; and left lanes for the movement of scooters, bikes, autos, tippers, and slow-moving vehicles. Drivers should use indicators while taking turns, and while entering from side roads to main roads, and they should wait should give way for the passing vehicles. Drivers should also control the cell phone usage during driving. There should be free or paid parking facilities at every 2-km interval in the urban areas. Offenders not following such traffic rules should be fined. There should be surprise checks to see if components like indicators, lights, tyres and brakes are functioning well. Roads are becoming a pedestrians’ nightmare. Pavements (with metal fencing) should be developed so as to be traffic friendly. If government and public abide such traffic discipline, it will solve most of our traffic woes and frequent occurrence of accidents.

N.H. Reddy,

Hyderabad

