Crowned in Moscow

Nothing can be an obstacle for one who is determined to win or achieve goals in life (‘Sport’ page, “‘It’s a huge feeling to be World champion and means a lot to me’,”, December 30). However, it is all the more challenging for sportswomen to prove their merit. Unquestionably, Koneru Humpy is one such person with this indomitable calibre who has brought laurels to India by clinching the women’s World rapid chess championship title, in Moscow.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Koneru Humpy deserves praise for fulfilling her long cherished dream, the outcome of her consistent hard work and commitment. Her achievement is significant especially when many Indian chess stalwarts are finding it a bit hard to find their form.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala