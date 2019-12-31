Letters

Crowned in Moscow

more-in

 

Nothing can be an obstacle for one who is determined to win or achieve goals in life (‘Sport’ page, “‘It’s a huge feeling to be World champion and means a lot to me’,”, December 30). However, it is all the more challenging for sportswomen to prove their merit. Unquestionably, Koneru Humpy is one such person with this indomitable calibre who has brought laurels to India by clinching the women’s World rapid chess championship title, in Moscow.

N. Visveswaran,

Chennai

Koneru Humpy deserves praise for fulfilling her long cherished dream, the outcome of her consistent hard work and commitment. Her achievement is significant especially when many Indian chess stalwarts are finding it a bit hard to find their form.

Prabhakaran Vallath,

Vatakara, Kozhikode, Kerala

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2019 12:02:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/crowned-in-moscow/article30436476.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY