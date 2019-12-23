Criticism of CAA

Subramanian Swamy, in a hurry to denounce Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have missed out on a few niggling and probably inconsequential issues (Editorial page, “A premature denouncement of the Citizenship Act,” Dec. 21). The so called BAP countries (Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Pakistan) have been, no doubt, brutally persecuting their minorities, but also Muslims in their countries; just like India has targeted many Hindus for their political beliefs. Could Mr. Swamy please care to count the number of years people like Faiz Ahmed Faiz, Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan and myriad others spent time in Pakistani prisons? Or, for that matter how many years stalwarts like J.P. Narayan spent time in Indian prisons? He also seems to be completely oblivious to the fact there are communities like Ahmediyyas, Hazara Shia Muslims and Balochs who continue to face all kinds of discrimination in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Last but not least, I am sure he is aware that some people of Muslim faith (maybe very few — but deserving to be counted) preferred to migrate to a secular India post Partition.

Mr. Swamy’s vast erudition, intelligence, and critical thinking abilities would be much better utilised if he used them constructively for emancipation of Hindu society.

Sushil Prasad,

Hyderabad