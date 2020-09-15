Critical voices

15 September 2020 00:46 IST

The wise have long said that speaking truth to power is the essence of democracy to render power truthful and truth, powerful. I was just revisiting a collection of translated poems in Tamil and was amazed to read the Malaysian poet, Cecil Rajendra’s work against the state’s crushing of voices of dissent, and circulation of half-truths — mirroring the ongoing sociopolitical scene in India. Bold journalists, creative cartoonists and honest newspersons must continue to enlighten people in a worrying scenario (OpEd page, ‘From the Readers’ Editor’, September 14).

S.V. Venugopalan,

Chennai