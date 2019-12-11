The deaths in an encounter last Friday, of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, have been viewed as a violation of fundamental rights (Editorial page, “A growing blot on the criminal justice system”, December 10). But what is of concern is the effectiveness of court trials and the delivery of judgments versus the cruelty, the pain and the barbarism that the rape victim suffered. If India’s justice system is against the forms of punishment seen in North Korea (firing), Saudi Arabia (beheading), Afghanistan (shot in the head), then it should ensure judgments that are quick.

Jit Sarkar,

Kolkata