Letters

Criminal justice system

more-in

The deaths in an encounter last Friday, of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, have been viewed as a violation of fundamental rights (Editorial page, “A growing blot on the criminal justice system”, December 10). But what is of concern is the effectiveness of court trials and the delivery of judgments versus the cruelty, the pain and the barbarism that the rape victim suffered. If India’s justice system is against the forms of punishment seen in North Korea (firing), Saudi Arabia (beheading), Afghanistan (shot in the head), then it should ensure judgments that are quick.

Jit Sarkar,

Kolkata

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 11, 2019 2:34:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/criminal-justice-system/article30271336.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY