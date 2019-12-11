The deaths in an encounter last Friday, of the four accused in the rape and murder of a young veterinarian in Hyderabad, have been viewed as a violation of fundamental rights (Editorial page, “A growing blot on the criminal justice system”, December 10). But what is of concern is the effectiveness of court trials and the delivery of judgments versus the cruelty, the pain and the barbarism that the rape victim suffered. If India’s justice system is against the forms of punishment seen in North Korea (firing), Saudi Arabia (beheading), Afghanistan (shot in the head), then it should ensure judgments that are quick.
Jit Sarkar,
Kolkata
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.