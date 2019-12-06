The heinous crimes against women and children in the country have shocked everyone to the core. We, as a society and a country, have to take solid steps to bring about women empowerment in true sense (Op-Ed page, “Rape, impunity and state of denial,” Dec. 5). Spreading awareness and education must be our priority as only education can help to lift the curtains of patriarchy from people’s minds. Laws were enacted after the Nirbhaya case but the solution lies in implementing these laws effectively. Equality starts at home, so it is the need of the hour that everyone learns to give equal rights to the women at home.

Randeep Kaur Dhillon,

Bathinda, Punjab

Seven years after the Nirbhaya incident, public spaces are still not very safe for women. But, more women are now coming out to report harassment. Though we have made all spaces and institutions available to women, we have not made them easily accessible; neither have we taught our men the basic norms of behaviour. Apart from implementing the Verma committee recommendations, the government should create the infrastructure for safety and introduce sex education into the curriculum.

Siddhant Satsangi,

Jaipur