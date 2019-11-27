Cricket win

It was only to be expected that the weak Bangladesh team would surrender meekly to the star-studded Indian side in the second Test too as the home side decimated the tigers at Kolkata by an innings and 46 runs and winning the series 2-0. The win at Eden Gardens is all the more significant for India as it was their inaugural day-night Test, playing with pink ball. (Editorial, “Fast and glorious, Nov. 26). There was enough of a gulf between India and Bangladesh in Tests before the start of this short series. Before making their short journey into India, Bangladesh players had seen how South Africa were blown to smithereens. The insipidity of the Bangladesh players must rankle them a lot, and it broadcast their ineptitude in playing Test cricket against big opponents. Meanwhile for India, their dream run in Tests continues with captain Virat Kohli hitting his 27th Test hundred, and the first for India in day-night Tests. Perhaps, the biggest gain for India in the last two home series is the outstanding bowling performance of our pacers, who proved themselves that they could be a potent weapon on any track against any team in the world. Team India’s juggernaut in Tests rolls on, and in style.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai