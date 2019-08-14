Letters

Cricket in Olympics

The announcement by MCC World Cricket Committee Chairman Mike Gatting that cricket may well be a part of the 2028 Olympics is heartening (‘Sport’ page, August 13). A T20 format will be a feast for cricket fans. Likewise, the game of cricket should feature in the Asian Games.

K. Pradeep, Chennai

