COVID-19 cases

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in India poses some challenging questions. One, is a developing country like India doing enough to stop the spread of the infection when developed countries are struggling to contain it? Two, are we adopting a rational approach to the problem? Three, are we giving special attention to the elderly and the other vulnerable sections?

Science, common sense and political will are essential for containing such outbreaks.

Venu G.S.,

Kollam, Kerala

Mar 9, 2020

