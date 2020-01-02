Constitution’s essence

It is ‘everybody’s Constitution’; it is indeed the Constitution of (We) the people of India. The Constitution of India is ‘common sense’ codified, which is superior to any ideology, trumps fanaticism and bigotry in a jiffy, and with which the ordinary citizens of India are perfectly at home with, thanks to the principle of equality enshrined in Article 14. The Constitution not only represents the collective wisdom of the people of India but also the doubly-distilled wisdom of the finest legal minds and jurispurdential experts comprising the great Constituent Assembly of India. It is timeless (Editorial page, “It is everybody’s Constitution”, January 1).

M. Jameel Ahmed,

Mysuru

The CAA’s plain meaning is that non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan can become Indian citizens provided they are religiously persecuted. The secular fabric of our Constitution is more in favour of permitting such an eventuality than denying it. Setting aside the Constitution and the Supreme Court of India for a moment, such a gesture cannot be faulted because the whole intention is to ensure that there are no illegal immigrants in India who may be a national threat and to underline the fact that India does not become a refugees’ den. It is a fallacious argument that the present dispensation is trying to divide our country on religious lines. The Supreme Court’s likely verdict will hopefully silence many protesters.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur, Tamil Nadu