Confrontationist

The ruling party’s unclear stance on the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens despite the clamour and uproar across the country is jarring. A civilised government always pays heed to the needs of its citizens and ensures their welfare. But the government’s almost ruthless stance against the minority communities is disappointing and is spreading an air of melancholy everywhere. It is an act that spells India’s retreat from secularism. Secularism, which is deeply rooted in our Indian nationalism, now hangs on a precipice. The temporary abatement of public anger should not be taken as a seal of approval for the CAA. Instead of prolonging the agony, it is necessary that the government puts a lid on the controversy and adopts a humanitarian approach.
R.G. Athira,
Coimbatore
