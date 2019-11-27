CM for three days

The BJP’s top leadership was left licking its wounds for its failure to repeat in Maharashtra what it had succeeded in doing elsewhere — usurping power by questionable means. Following the Supreme Court’s direction to hold a floor test, Ajit Pawar finally had to admit his inability to get the numbers; his resignation left Devendra Fadnavis with no option but to step down as Chief Minister. A deft handling of the crisis by Sharad Pawar prevented the BJP from splitting his Nationalist Congress Party.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Ultimately, the Supreme Court, adhering to its earlier judgments, asked the political parties in Maharashtra to prove their majority on the floor of the House, forcing Mr. Fadnavis to resign, around 80 hours after he was sworn in on Saturday morning. As this crisis was unfolding, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were on Tuesday extolling the values of the Constitution on ‘Constitution Day’. Undoubtedly, Tuesday marked a political defeat for the Modi-Shah duo.

S.K. Khosla,

Chandigarh

Mr. Fadnavis opted for the only option before him by resigning from the Chief Minister’s post. The people of Maharashtra will never forgive him for the early-morning drama that resulted in him assuming power. The BJP and, in particular, Mr. Modi, must apologise to the nation for the early-morning political chicanery that marked an assault on the Constitution.

Aires Rodrigues,

Ribandar, Goa

After three days, the dirty power game played by all the political parties is over, for now. The ruling party at the Centre, which proclaims itself to be the guardian of democracy, literally killed democracy about three days ago. The tactics played by the so called Chanakyas of the BJP boomeranged on them. However, going by the Karnataka example, it doesn’t look like the new alliance will have a smooth sailing in running the State.

Tilak Subramanian V.,

Udupi, Karnataka

Governors should be barred by law from administering oath of office to a Chief Minister without confirming whether he/she has the numbers. And this should be done in the State legislature, during working hours, with all the MLAs present, and not in Raj Bhavan in the early hours of the day. Further, the anti-defection law must be amended so that an MLA who defects from the party on whose symbol he won in the election gets disqualified automatically. The events in Maharashtra were a mockery of democracy.

K. Malikul Azeez,

Chennai

The Supreme Court’s decisions, directing the Governor to conduct the election of pro-term speaker and to hold the floor test, are to be seen as gift to the people of India on a Constitution day. The Governor should have considered vital aspects like whether the Fadnavis government had the numbers prior to installing a dispensation and should have directed the CM to prove his majority on the floor of house within a specified period. Incidentally, there have been several similar instances in the past, the Karnataka and Maharashtra episodes being the latest, wherein the Governor’s actions were put to judicial review. The apex court may now also need to bring a detailed set of “Dos and Don’t” for the Governor to deal with such situations.

G. Ramasubramanyam,

Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh

The Supreme Court’s order on floor test must have brought cheers to the Sena-NCP-Congress combine as they are having enough numbers to prove their majority. However, the happenings in Maharashtra have dented the image of the country as the largest democracy in the world. Ajit Pawar’s joining hands with BJP certainly amounted to back-stabbing. And, Mr. Modi’s decision to use his special powers to end the President’s rule and allow Mr. Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to take oath of office were mockery of democracy. Though parties concerned traded barbs, accusing each other of skulduggery, the fact is that they have collectively back-stabbed the voters who chose them.

A. Jainulabdeen,

Chennai