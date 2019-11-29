Climate report

The grim findings of the UN Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap Report should serve as a wake-up call for the international community to get its act together and ensure that commitments under Paris Climate Pact are met without any alibis. Climate change’s debilitating repercussions on the earth and its rich biodiversity are real. It is time the international community took cue from young activists across the globe who consider climate change as an issue beyond politics. Naysayers like U.S. President Donald Trump are doing a lot of harm to environmental protection and need to be ignored.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu