Letters

Climate report

more-in

 

The grim findings of the UN Environment Programme’s Emissions Gap Report should serve as a wake-up call for the international community to get its act together and ensure that commitments under Paris Climate Pact are met without any alibis. Climate change’s debilitating repercussions on the earth and its rich biodiversity are real. It is time the international community took cue from young activists across the globe who consider climate change as an issue beyond politics. Naysayers like U.S. President Donald Trump are doing a lot of harm to environmental protection and need to be ignored.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Letters
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 1:45:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/climate-report/article30110766.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY