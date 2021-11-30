It was disturbing to read the report, “Rajya Sabha leaders express annoyance at CJI’s remarks” (Inside pages, November 29). It is understandable that “if the norms of functioning are being violated in the legislatures, other constitutional agencies should not comment adversely”. But the way Parliament has been functioning these days is a development that deserves to be condemned by all right-thinking citizens of India who believe that democracy must function in a disciplined manner. The remarks of the Chief Justice of India, that it is a “sorry state of affairs”, must be understood and accepted in that spirit.

E.P. Menon,

Bengaluru

All democratic-minded citizens will welcome the CJI’s remarks. Pandemonium in Parliament has become the norm rather than the exception. People are generally disillusioned with the behaviour of our elected representatives, who have made it a practice to paralyse the functioning of Parliament. Matters of far-reaching importance have either been deferred or stalled not to speak of the women’s reservation bill which has yet to see the light of day. If viewed in the proper perspective, the CJI’s comments are only a reflection of the people’s disenchantment.

P.K. Varadarajan,

Chennai

Those in charge of Parliament must ensure that its dignity and decorum are restored. The quality of debates too needs review. The CJI’s comments should be an eye-opener to all MPs as about 70% of the functional time is lost to persistent disruptions.

T. Satyanarayana Rao,

Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh

Persistent disruptions, unruly behaviour, violent actions and even disrespect to presiding officers have become the order of the day in Parliament. This is a main reason why important Bills are never discussed. One fails to understand why the Opposition members in particular disrupt the proceedings. The CJI’s comments must cause MPs to introspect and do justice to their place in Parliament.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana