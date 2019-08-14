China’s gesture

Every year, Indian pilgrims undertake an arduous journey to the high-altitude Kailash Manasarovar. Peace of mind is a goal. At this juncture the perceptible change in China’s attitude, whereby it has spent 36.8 million RMBs in building reception centres at the various points and equipping them with a number of facilities is a gesture that will help India-China ties (Page 1, “In Manasarovar, Chinese lend a helping hand to Indian pilgrims”, August 13). The words attributed to Nixon Waterman are relevant here: “I am sure that we would differ less and clasp our hands in friendliness. Our thoughts would pleasantly agree, if I know you and you know me.”
Thippirajapuram, Tamil Nadu
