Chief Minister Uddhav

The swearing-in of Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister of Maharashtra was a very grand occasion. It was nice to see that farmers were made the guests of honour. The coalition government must prove itself to be worthy of the people of the State. First and foremost, the three parties, Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, will be tested on their capability to ensure the stability of the government. They can succeed only if they work as one team to improve the living conditions of the common people, and keep their divergent ideologies out of the picture. The MLAs of these parties must remain steadfast in their determination to ward BJP off and escape the ignominy of the disqualified MLAs in Karnataka. The coalition should follow its common minimum programme, with the thrust on mitigation of farmer distress through measures like loan waiver and fair price for agricultural produce and crop insurance scheme.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu