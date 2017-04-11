Cave-in in Chennai

Sunday’s successful rescue operation to lift to safety the car and the bus which fell into a sinkhole on Chennai’s Anna Salai was quick and timely (“Sinkhole Salai”, April 10).

But the larger issue is one about general safety. Hundreds gathered at the site and were actually a hindrance to rescue work. One felt anxious even while watching the visuals on television when a Minister accompanied by security staff began moving close to the rim of the crater. What were Metro officials doing? As is the norm, quite a few shutterbugs were out, clicking selfies for posterity or otherwise. The authorities concerned do not seem to have in place a Standard Operating Procedure for disasters. The experience of mass flooding and the cyclone in Chennai, and their rescue responses, are two striking instances.

Ramalingam Ramaswamy, Bengaluru