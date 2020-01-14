Case against Mysuru protester

The Mysuru police have acted in haste in filing a case against a protester for displaying a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard (“Free Kashmir placard: protester grilled by Mysuru police,” Jan. 12). Since August last year, the Valley has come under the complete control of the security forces and normal life has been paralysed. The fundamental rights of Kashmiris have been suspended. Detention and torture of civilians (including minors) has gone on unabated. Ordinary communication with the rest of India has also been hampered. The protester was expressing the concern of civil society and seeking an end to the tyranny of the state. She was by no means backing the separatist cause. The Mysuru police could have sought a simple clarification and dropped the matter. This is just what the Mumbai police did in a similar recent case. Instead, the Mysuru police subjected her to hours of interrogation and pressured her to make an apology. All this does not augur well for the rule of law. Both the Human Rights Commission and law courts should take a serious view of the high-handed action of the Mysuru police and restrain them from further excesses. Dissent is the voice of liberty and it is part of the constitutional order. Let there be respect for the same.

Nagesh Havanur,

Bengaluru