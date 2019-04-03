Campaign slogan

Having no claim to its credit in terms of development and growth, the ruling party has chosen once again to rely on a mere slogan (OpEd page, “Chowkidars are those who protect the rich”, April 2). ‘India shines’, ‘Growth’, ‘Gujarat Model’ ‘Minimum government and maximum governance’ have all faded; they are empty slogans. Now another slogan has been thought of to divert attention from failures in governance. Thewidening gap between the poor and the rich will inevitably lead to a social crisis.

A.G. Rajmohan,

Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh

The acerbic and hostile tone and tenor of the article have robbed it of even a pretence of moderation and balance. The trivialisation of the chowkidar metaphor, as a defender of the wealthy classes, seems too naive and simplistic. Should we ban chowkidars, maids and drivers merely because they serve the rich? What about the neighbourhood watchman, whose reconnaissance at night keeps a vigil over a number of houses including those of the poor? What about the armed guards who protect the so-called VIPs? Are not these gun-wielding security personnel glorified chowkidars employed by the state and that too at the taxpayers’ expense?

V.N. Mukundarajan,

Thiruvananthapuram