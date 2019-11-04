Building quality

It was quite amusing to read the claim by officials that buildings of the British era are not earthquake-proof (‘FAQ’ page, November 3). If I am not mistaken, during the Asian Games, attempts were made to widen Minto Bridge in Delhi. The drilling failed and it was only recemented and given some touches. There are several British-era quarters that have withstood Delhi’s earthquakes. If the present government wants to recreate a new history using architecture, and also erase Nehruvian-era structures, it may do so. It must remember that the British structures are much more stronger than what we see today.

N. Nagarajan,

Secunderabad